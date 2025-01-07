ZEE Network to broadcast DP World ILT20 Season 3

Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 will be broadcast live on ZEE’s 15 TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5, and syndicate partners worldwide. The opening ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, 11 January 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium, will feature performances by Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa. Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will host the event.

The ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm IST and cricket fans can watch this tournament on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained key players for Season 3. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will stay with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford return to the Desert Vipers. The Dubai Capitals have kept David Warner and Rovman Powell, and Chris Jordan and Shimron Hetmyer will stay with the Gulf Giants. MI Emirates will feature Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hossein again. The Sharjah Warriorz have brought back Adil Rashid and Johnson Charles. Jason Holder will join the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after playing for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Season 3 will introduce several new players. Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson will play for the Desert Vipers, Shai Hope joins the Dubai Capitals, and Roston Chase will join the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Matthew Wade and Ibrahim Zadran will strengthen the Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants, respectively, while Romario Shepherd will debut for MI Emirates.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer - digital and broadcast revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise said, “ZEE is thrilled to present the third edition of DP World ILT20, promising an exciting experience for cricket fans across India and the globe. This season, we have significantly expanded our broadcast reach by adding five more linear channels, including South Indian channels, to cater to a diverse regional audience. This strategic move allows us to expand our viewership and engagement across multiple languages, enhancing our connection with cricket enthusiasts across different regions. With the presence of world famous players, six top-tier sporting franchises, and iconic stadiums, we are confident that this season will elevate the league’s stature as one of the most popular and widely followed cricketing events globally.”