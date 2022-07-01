Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary moves on

He was the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas.
As per media reports, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News has moved on after 10 years with the media organisation.Chaudhary was the editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
Reports reveal that the show has not been on-air for the past three days. ZEE News reportedly looking forward to building a pool of new anchors from different clusters. Currently, Rohit Ranjan from ZEE Hindustan is filling in for Chaudhary on his television show.