ZEE pauses content across its network for Coronavirus message

Speaking about the campaign, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEEL, in a press release issued by the brand, says, “As a responsible national television network, which entertains 588 million individuals every week, it is our duty to educate and encourage every citizen to adopt and practice healthy habits to fight this pandemic. While several brands are driving awareness around good hygiene, we believe this initiative to pause content and remind our audience to wash their hands will actually drive behaviour. Pausing our content when the audience is most engaged will act as an in-home trigger to wash hands and contribute towards combating the spread of the outbreak.”