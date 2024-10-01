ZEEL aims to deliver higher profitability

Addressing employees on Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) 32nd anniversary, managing director and CEO Punit Goenka said, “I envision Zee to emerge as a beacon of hope and change for the society.”

Goenka also aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance across its businesses and generate better value for all stakeholders.

His address:

“This day is much more than a milestone for us. It is a recognition of our hard work, success and learnings over the last 32 years. We have faced challenges together, celebrated wins together and grown into one of the most respected names in the industry together. Over the next 32 years, I envision ZEE to emerge as a beacon of hope and change for society. I see the Company delivering on its commitment of driving societal progress through entertainment experiences and realizing our vision of bringing about a positive change in people’s lives through purposeful entertainment.”

The company said it continues to take the necessary action-oriented steps across the business to enhance performance and deliver stronger returns, in line with the strategic plan centred around frugality, optimization and a sharp focus on quality content.