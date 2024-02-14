Zee revamps business strategy post-Sony merger fallout: Report

In the third quarter of FY24, operating revenue was Rs 2,045.7 crore, while net profit decreased by 6.4% to Rs 53.4 crore. Zee and Sony Pictures Entertainment's merger agreement was terminated, and it has accused Disney Star of violating the ICC TV rights agreement. Zee has sought a refund of Rs 69 crore paid as part of the agreement, but does not anticipate any significant adverse impact from the contract repudiation.