ZEE Sarthak reveals all-new brand identity

Commenting on the announcement, Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said, “At ZEE, we have always kept the viewers at the nucleus, while leveraging aspects such as design thinking to formulate an intriguing yet entertaining mix of shows as part of our content slate. ZEE Sarthak is the No.1 Odia GEC channel & one of the most successful regional GEC channels in India. Our brand and content have always highlighted progressive & culturally rooted thoughts complimenting deeply ingrained values of middle class Odias. The spirit of this culturally rooted progressive thought has been always displayed through our extraordinary stories and empowered women characters that mirror the culture and simplicity of Odia women (the ‘Lakshmi’ ofOdia households), is a key factor behind this popularity. In line with the channel’s content philosophy of ensuring consumer centricity and offering ‘Truly Odia’ (Khanti Odia) content to the audience in the region, Zee Sarthak is proud to announce its new campaign which captures the true spirit & voice of middle-class Odia women. In addition to this, Zee Sarthak over the years, has launched several initiatives with an aim to empower the women of Odisha. The song that we are launching today and the Nallibindu initiative is a step in the same direction.”