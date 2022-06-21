ZEE Sarthak reveals all-new brand identity

The campaign showcases the magnificent grace and inner strength of Odia Woman with a song.
ZEE Sarthak, the leading and most popular Odia entertainment channel, in celebration of its long-standing relationship with the Odia viewers today announced the launch of its new campaign that pays ode to the women of Odisha. Inspired by the cultural ethos of the region, the all-new campaign is built with popular characters from the channel who reflect the very being of the Odia woman and salute her magnificent grace and resolute inner strength. Music directed by Indradip Dasgupta, and first ever odia song sung by the prominent playback singer Aakriti Kakar. The channel aims to further strengthen its connect with the audience through distinct range of shows, relatable storytelling, and refreshed brand identity which offers an enhanced viewer experience.
Over the years, Zee Sarthak has cemented its dominance with its popular and leading shows in the market – Jhili, Bijayanai, Sunajhia along with engaging non-fiction IP formats like Didi No.1, SRGMP and many more. As the leading channel in Odisha, ZEE Sarthak strongly follows a consumer centric approach in creating and curating a strong mix of fiction and non-fiction shows that have been consistently gaining widespread popularity among viewers. The all-new campaign celebrates the Odia women’s spirit and resilience, which is reflected in the channel’s content philosophy.
Talking about the channel’s new campaign, Pratik Seal, chief channel officer, ZEE Sarthak said, “We aspire to keep being Odisha’s preferred choice by entertainment with our viewer first approach.
The success garnered by our recent shows such as Jhili and Didi No.1, have played a critical role in reinforcing our promise of offering extraordinary entertainment. Going ahead, we have interesting properties lined up for our audiences, which include the new seasons of the much-loved and widely popular Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance Odisha Dance and more new stories. We will also continue to broadcast the much-anticipated Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. Taking the channel’s entertainment quotient, a notch higher, the brand-new identity is another major leap that will enhance our viewing experience and further strengthen our connect with the audiences.”
Commenting on the announcement, Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said, “At ZEE, we have always kept the viewers at the nucleus, while leveraging aspects such as design thinking to formulate an intriguing yet entertaining mix of shows as part of our content slate. ZEE Sarthak is the No.1 Odia GEC channel & one of the most successful regional GEC channels in India. Our brand and content have always highlighted progressive & culturally rooted thoughts complimenting deeply ingrained values of middle class Odias. The spirit of this culturally rooted progressive thought has been always displayed through our extraordinary stories and empowered women characters that mirror the culture and simplicity of Odia women (the ‘Lakshmi’ ofOdia households), is a key factor behind this popularity. In line with the channel’s content philosophy of ensuring consumer centricity and offering ‘Truly Odia’ (Khanti Odia) content to the audience in the region, Zee Sarthak is proud to announce its new campaign which captures the true spirit & voice of middle-class Odia women. In addition to this, Zee Sarthak over the years, has launched several initiatives with an aim to empower the women of Odisha. The song that we are launching today and the Nallibindu initiative is a step in the same direction.”
ZEE Sarthak had recently announced the launch of Nalli Bindu campaign in association with Raja Prabo festival to spread awareness about women’s right to menstrual hygiene. Leveraging its reach and popularity, the channel launched a hard-hitting film centered around girl child’s education. The one-of- its-kind film ended with a call to action, urging audience to donate to the Naali Bindu website to support a girl child’s education.
“Therefore, moving ahead in the journey, we want to cherish the relationship we have with our viewers and partners, and together march towards an extraordinary journey that reflects the true sentiment of “Nuwa Kahani Nuwa Rangare, Atoot Samparka Ama Sangare’ !!!” added Ghosh.
Talking about the new brand identity, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, Content SBU – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said, “At ZEE, our content and brand design is centered around the consumer. Our understanding of ‘Odiatwa’ (truly Odia being) has played a crucial role in maintaining leadership position in the market. The new identity of ZEE Sarthak is both rooted and contemporary, taking inspiration from culturally significant symbols and regional art expressions such as the revered 'Nilachakra’ and the local patterns of ‘Sambalpuri’ saree weave and signature ‘filigree’ jewelry. We believe this revamped brand identity will strengthen our emotional connect with the Odia viewer. The circular holder for the channel name symbolizes how the inner circle (family and community) is integral to being Odia. Zee Sarthak’s new identity reflects the cultural ethos of the region as well as emphasizes on our vision and commitment to be the most preferred choice of entertainment in the market through relatable and insightful storytelling.”
As part of the campaign, ZEE Sarthak has further announced a Signature Step challenge on the channel anthem. The high-octane campaign has been launched on the ZEE Sarthak channel and will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across mediums – OOH, Print as well as its social media channels including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.