Zee secures shareholder approval to raise Rs 2000 crore

During its recent earnings call, chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka stated that Zee is on track to achieve a balanced cost structure and improve its fiscal performance, aiming for an 18-20% EBITDA margin by 2025-26. After the collapse of its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment in February, Zee announced a three-pronged strategy to restore margins, focusing on cost reduction, eliminating business overlaps, and enhancing quality.