ZEE - Sony Merger receives an approval from Stock Exchanges

The approvals permit the company to proceed with the next steps in the overall merger process.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises(ZEEL), a leading content company, today received an approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India).

The approval from the stock exchanges marks a firm and positive step in the overall merger approval process. The approvals permit the company to proceed with the next steps in the overall merger process.

The Composite Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals.

