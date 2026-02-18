Zee strengthens syndication business with global partnerships

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has expanded its syndication business as part of a broader push to unlock value from its content library across digital platforms and international markets.

As part of this expansion, the company has secured a Multi-Channel Network (MCN) licence and onboarded over 350 channels into its syndication ecosystem. This allows Zee to manage, distribute and monetise content at scale across major digital platforms, strengthening its presence in the growing creator-led and short-form content space.

The company is also adapting its content to align with changing viewing habits. Through a partnership with micro-drama platform Story TV, select titles from Zee’s library are being reworked into vertical-format, short-duration episodes aimed at mobile-first audiences.

On the international front, the syndication vertical is expanding through foreign-language dubbing and regional partnerships across Europe, Africa and Latin America. These efforts are focused on monetising Indian content among diverse global audiences.

In addition, Zee has begun exploring audio-first monetisation by licensing audio remake rights for legacy intellectual properties such as Zee Horror Show. Several other titles are currently being adapted for audio platforms, reflecting increased interest in repurposing television IPs into new formats.

The company has also made progress in monetising non-exclusive digital rights for its film library, while converting select shows and movies from horizontal to vertical formats to improve reach and discoverability on short-form platforms.

Commenting on the development, Vinod Johri, business head – syndication at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said the focus is on making content travel across platforms, formats and geographies while building a more scalable and future-ready syndication engine.

The move underlines Zee’s broader strategy of platform-agnostic content monetisation, as it continues to repurpose and distribute its IPs across screens, formats and markets.