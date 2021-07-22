ZEE to launch its digital hub in Bengaluru

The innovation centre in Bengaluru will help build a strong cohort of design, tech, data & talent to cater to the new-age consumer seamlessly across connected devices, built on futuristic tech stack that will enable engineers & data scientist to unlock innovative technology-led solutions.

Speaking on this development, Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said, “In order to build an awesome user experience across platforms, it is imperative to build design thinking, enhance tech capabilities to serve the ever-evolving needs of the consumer and leverage data to personalize the options for them. As a digitally adept, data-first Company, the new technology hub set up in Bengaluru will create an environment that sparks innovation. The centre will be focused on developing world class tech products & data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses, promoting innovative thinking and driving collaboration. We are looking for sharp, like-minded innovators who think new, act agile and create with passion to join us and shape the next.”