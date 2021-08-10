Zee TV invites Salman fans to create History, become a part of a World Record through a First-of-its-Kind

While the fan mosaic will be complete by 14th August, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premieres on Zee TV on 15th August. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the movie follows the story of a young, suspended cop who is recalled for a top-secret mission after the city’s youth fall prey to a deadly drug racket that has led to an outbreak of addiction. Although Radhe (Salman Khan) is a specialist cop, he is up against Rana (Randeep Hooda) a dangerous man involved in the drug mafia, who will go to any extent to rule the city. Being the last hope for everyone, will Radhe be able to get everything under control? Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Zee Studios, Radhe is an action thriller that will surely entertain you this Independence Day.