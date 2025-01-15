ZEE TV launches 'Zee Mini Series': Compact 7-episode stories

In a move that marks a first in the Hindi general entertainment space, ZEE TV announces the launch of ‘Zee Mini Series’, its short stories format. These narratives that run their course in 7 episodes flat cater to modern audiences’ shrinking attention spans, blending the appeal of traditional TV with the fast-paced storytelling of contemporary content trends.

Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, ZEE TV, said, “As audience preferences evolve, so must our storytelling. This mini-series format is part of our endeavor to address the increasing demand for engaging yet snackable content that spans across diverse genres, bringing stories to Indian television touching upon a spectrum of subjects not explored on Hindi general entertainment channels so far. Each of these mini-series offers a unique mix of relevance, relatability, and excitement with a promise of finite story telling."

Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, Content SBU, ZEE said, "The weekly finite-series format is a category-first in the Hindi GEC space, offering audiences a refreshing way to enjoy entertaining stories. The curated series enable us to delve into diverse worlds and explore unconventional themes, delivering the satisfaction of a finite yet fulfilling storytelling experience. While television continues to witness robust viewer engagement and increased time spent per viewers, this innovative short-story format aligns with evolving audience preferences and the growing demand for bite-sized content, reaffirming ZEE’s position as a pioneer in building content repertoire that push boundaries within the entertainment landscape."

Zee Mini Series are designed to bolster appointment viewing, giving audiences a reason to tune in daily for a week to watch an entire story pan out from start to end. Each series reflects the pulse of modern life, addressing themes that resonate with contemporary viewers while showcasing ZEE's commitment to pushing creative boundaries. The mini-series are a result of ZEE TV’s collaboration with some of the industry’s most creative minds, ensuring fresh and impactful storytelling. Each series has been crafted with the audience's evolving tastes in mind, highlighting ZEE’s leadership in content innovation.