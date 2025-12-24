Zee unveils 'Zee Immerse' to focus on inclusive branded IP creation

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has announced the launch of Zee Immerse, a new vertical that will focus on developing branded intellectual properties across television, digital, social, YouTube and on-ground platforms.

The vertical has been set up to create long- and short-format content, digital-first narratives and regional stories designed to work across multiple platforms rather than a single screen.

According to the company, Zee Immerse has been created in response to changing audience behaviour, where viewers are seeking participation and representation rather than passive consumption of branded content.

Commenting on the launch, Laxmi Shetty, head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said: "Brands today are looking beyond visibility and metrics. They are seeking relevance, resonance, and long-term cultural value. Zee Immerse allows us to partner with brands at a deeper level, creating IPs that are inclusive by design and impactful across platforms. This is a strategic step towards building meaningful, monetizable brand ecosystems rather than one-off campaigns."

Adding to this, Gunjarav Nayak, chief sales officer – Hindi Movies, Youth Cluster, Brand Works & Influencer Marketing, Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said: “The future of branded content lies at the intersection of culture, community and commerce. With Zee Immerse, we are reimagining how brands integrate into entertainment not as interruptions, but as enablers of stories that audiences choose to engage with and amplify. This vertical brings together the power of movies, youth content, influencers and digital storytelling to build scalable, culturally relevant IPs for brands.”

Zee Immerse will be led by Raj Shrivastav, currently executive vice president, Sales Planning & Strategy for ‘Z’ Digital and Trade Marketing, who will take on the additional responsibility of steering the new vertical.

Sharing his perspective, Raj Shrivastav said: "The evolution from exposure to engagement to experience was inevitable. Inclusion is the natural next step. Zee Immerse is our response to that shift where brands don't just tell stories but invite audiences to belong to them. This is where storytelling becomes a shared experience, not just seen or felt, but truly lived."

The company said the vertical will focus on co-created branded IPs designed to function across formats and platforms, with an emphasis on shared storytelling and audience participation.