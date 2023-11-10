ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand unveils refreshing visual makeover

Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, shared his insights on the purpose-driven transformation happening at Zee Media. He emphasized that at Zee Media, they have always strived to push boundaries and create content that connects with their audience. The viewers are their top priority, and they understand the importance of a clean and distraction-free environment. Their goal is to deliver captivating content that engages the audience without any unnecessary distractions. The new look of ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand is specifically designed to meet the changing preferences of the audience, offering a seamless and visually appealing platform.