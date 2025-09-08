ZEE wins Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s influencer marketing mandate

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has secured the influencer and social media marketing mandate from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The agreement, announced at the Regional Tourism Conclave for the Gwalior and Chambal region on August 29–30, will run for a year and focus on amplifying the state’s tourism potential through digital-first campaigns.
As part of the mandate, ZEE will deploy its ‘Dilfluencer’ network to run influencer-led storytelling around Madhya Pradesh’s heritage sites, rural tourism circuits, cultural festivals, and wildlife destinations. The effort is aimed at positioning the state as a compelling destination for domestic and international travellers.
The collaboration reflects MP Tourism’s larger strategy of using technology and social platforms to connect with new-age and global audiences. It will be showcased at the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart, where influencer-driven campaigns are expected to be rolled out.
Accepting the mandate on behalf of ZEE, Ali Zaidi, Chief Sales Officer, Hindi GEC and FTA GEC Cluster, said the partnership will focus on crafting authentic narratives that bring the state’s cultural richness to digital audiences.
“This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase the cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh through innovative influencer-led campaigns. Our Dilfluencers network, comprising characters with deep audience connect and cultural credibility, will help amplify MP Tourism Board’s initiatives to wider digital audiences,” Zaidi noted.
The initiative comes at a time when tourism boards across India are increasingly turning to influencer-driven campaigns to attract younger travellers and boost visibility on global digital platforms.