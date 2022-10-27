Zee Zest brings new travel show

NEXA Journeys presents Highway Dreams will be hosted by renowned food traveller, show host and singer, Rakesh Raghunathan.
Zee Zest, with its fingers on the pulse of the Indian viewer, is all set to launch NEXA Journeys presents Highway Dreams, October 30, 2022, 8 PM on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD.
NEXA Journeys presents Highway Dreams will be hosted by renowned food traveller, show host and singer, Rakesh Raghunathan. Raghunathan will be seen exploring the region, while interacting with millennials and Gen-Z, as he drives through some known and some unknown highways in the new age NEXA Baleno by Maruti Suzuki.
Commencing this explorative journey from Chennai, Rakesh drives over to the “Manchester of South India” – Coimbatore, exploring the GeeDee Car Museum with a vintage car enthusiast along the way. The drive in Coimbatore also witnesses him zipping through on the racetrack.
Moving on to his next adventure, driving through the Nilgiris, we enter the “Queen of Hill Stations” – Ooty, where the host takes us on an immersive and cerebral rejuvenation at MindEscapes, before heading out to explore one of the largest moving telescopes - The Ooty Radio Telescope, riding an electrical cycle and ending the day with dinner at Canterbury Bar, a British style vintage hotspot.
Speaking on the launch, Amit Shah, chief cluster officer - West, North & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. says, “At Zee Zest, our vision is to UNLIMIT experiences through our compelling mix of Indian and international lifestyle and infotainment shows. After the tremendous success of our first collaboration – NEXA Journeys presents Luxe Pins, our aim with the next-in-series is to showcase India beyond its usual travel destinations, through new-age experiences and lifestyle advancements, India offers today."
"NEXA Journeys presents Highway Dreams as our second association with NEXA Journeys, and we look forward to another exciting chapter exploring the unexplored and discovering the Southern State of Tamil Nadu.”
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd says, “A true work of art inspired by the future, the New-Age Baleno is the perfect companion to experience India through its highways. The technologically superior premium hatchback - the New Age Baleno offers an unmatched driving experience, powerful performance and array of new-age technology driven comfort, convenience and safety features.”