ZEE5 collaborates with BBC Studios India to expand its premium content offerings

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said, “This year we have a fantastic line-up with many big titles announced in the first quarter of the year. The focus for 2022 is to bring premium quality content across genres and languages. ZEE5, in addition to bolstering its portfolio of Hindi originals, is simultaneously working on curating a list of unique stories across formats and languages to build a platform of varied choices for its viewers. With ‘The Broken News’ we are marking the beginning of another partnership with a reputed content studio to bring interesting and unique story narratives for our audiences. This partnership is in line with ZEE5’s strategy to build a portfolio of unique and compelling content for an enhanced value from the services. We are sure our audiences will enjoy and love it as much as they have loved our content so far. ZEE5 has been working with the best talent in the creative ecosystem to create a riveting slate of originals, in line with our content strategy of keeping the viewers at the centre of the business.”