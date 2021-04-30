ZEE5 creates a special subscription pack - 'Radhe Combo offer' to "generate more trials"

Films, according to experts in the industry, are a tool for the OTT platforms to acquire subscribers. The cost of acquisition per subscriber is estimated to be around Rs 250. To get the rights of theatrical releases involving top stars, the OTT players dish out somewhere between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore. Analysts say such investment on content is only viable if the platforms are able to retain the acquired customers. It is practically impossible for a platform to drop a new Salman Khan movie every six months in order to keep them on the platform.

