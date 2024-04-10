Zee5 Global expands its South Asian content offerings in the USA by introducing Cpics

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ZEE5 Global today announced the addition of Cpics, a U.S. based streaming platform specialising in South Asian film and television to its aggregator platform ZEE5 Add-ons. With this association, Cpics joins ZEE5 Global as its seventh partner under their Add-ons offering in the US, providing consumers an array of fresh content on the platform.
Launched in 2022, Cpics focuses on curating and developing content from leading independent South Asian creators. Based in the U.S., the platform boasts of a content library with almost 50% of titles available in English to ensure interest and adoption by a wider international audience. The platform offers a wide range of movies, web series, short films, select language content and even world cinema.
Prominent titles available on the platform include Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Kissebaaz’, Priyanshu Chatterjee starrer ‘Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff’ and romantic comedy ‘The Committed’.
Speaking about the partnership, Archana Anand, CBO, ZEE5 Global said, "Cpics adds into our library a pool of International South Asian content & World cinema that’s locally produced and relevant for the Global South Asian. Its availability in English also helps take South Asian content to a wider audience that appreciates stories irrespective of language. The addition of Cpics to ZEE5 Global Addons strengthens our content offering for the South Asian diaspora and further cements our position as the single point destination for South Asian content in the U.S."
Kavi Raz, founder and CEO, Cpics said, “Fast Growing streaming platform Cpics is joining hands with global powerhouse ZEE5 Global to bring for you some amazing original programming as well as content acquired from filmmakers around the world. Cpics’ focus is on South Asian themed original content created by the South Asian talent themselves. Our motto, ‘Telling your stories’ is strongly evident in the kind of original films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedies, and dramas that we will be bringing to you. As a bundle offering with ZEE5 Global it’s an amazing opportunity for the audience to have access to star driven, strong story focused content from both the platforms.”
Cpics will be available on ZEE5 Global in the US market at a price of $2.99.