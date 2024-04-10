Zee5 Global expands its South Asian content offerings in the USA by introducing Cpics

Kavi Raz, founder and CEO, Cpics said, “Fast Growing streaming platform Cpics is joining hands with global powerhouse ZEE5 Global to bring for you some amazing original programming as well as content acquired from filmmakers around the world. Cpics’ focus is on South Asian themed original content created by the South Asian talent themselves. Our motto, ‘Telling your stories’ is strongly evident in the kind of original films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedies, and dramas that we will be bringing to you. As a bundle offering with ZEE5 Global it’s an amazing opportunity for the audience to have access to star driven, strong story focused content from both the platforms.”