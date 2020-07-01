ZEE5 reveals the name of its user-generated content platform

HiPi will entail exciting features which will allow creative minds to express themselves in the most creative way.
Bespoke Original Content, Blockbuster Movies, Fun Kids Content, Live TV & News, Music, Games and now an indigenous Short-video platform; ZEE5 has truly established itself as India’s Entertainment Super-App. Keeping up with the promise of delivering an unmatched super-app experience, ZEE5 today revealed the name of the much awaited and India’s first ever fully homegrown short video platform. Made for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, ZEE5’s innovative and exciting platform called ‘HiPi’ is a place where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features.
The name HiPi comes from the vision of a youthful and carefree planet where everyone can express themselves with freedom and confidence. A fun place where users can uninhibitedly and unapologetically be themselves without fear of being judged. ZEE5’s HiPi is driven by the vision to encourage self-expression and it aims to unlock the potential talent that this country has by inviting talented and diverse content creators who are seeking a platform that encourages creativity and paves the way to Stardom.
