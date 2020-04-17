ZEE5 launches ZEE5 kids

Commenting on the launch, Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India said, “We are very excited to share our new offering, ZEE5 KIDS, a unique and smart confluence of entertainment that is designed to meet the learning needs in a child-safe environment. The product is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a FUN learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality & DIY show to nursery rhymes in 9 languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms. We are certain that through ZEE5 KIDS we will be able to inculcate the habit of #NonStopBachFUN amongst audiences across demographics.”