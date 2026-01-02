ZEE5 partners with Ferns N Petals for Saali Mohabbat campaign

ZEE5 has rolled out an integrated marketing campaign for its original crime–mystery thriller Saali Mohabbat, aimed at extending the film’s narrative beyond the platform and into wider cultural conversations.

The campaign spans social media, influencer-led storytelling, on-ground activations, platform integrations and a consumer-facing brand collaboration. It was designed around the film’s central themes of love, suspicion and betrayal, with a focus on digital-first and insight-led execution.

As part of the campaign, ZEE5 partnered with Ferns N Petals during the film’s premiere week. Over a five-day period, Ferns N Petals orders across the country included a personalised note from Radhika Apte, along with a QR code linking viewers to the film on ZEE5. Select premiere-day hampers were also sent to celebrities and influencers.

The digital outreach was anchored around the thought 'pyaar, khoobsurat bhi aur khatarnak bhi.' Influencer-led activations included gifting a black rose as a symbolic reference to the film’s narrative, while a temporary redesign of the ZEE5 logo reinforced recall during the launch window.

The campaign also included staged public interactions designed to blur fiction and reality, along with creator collaborations within crime and thriller-focused online communities. According to the platform, the combined effort generated significant reach and sustained conversation across social channels.

Speaking about the campaign, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said: “At ZEE5, we view every launch as a chance to build a relevant cultural narrative around the story, creating memorable moments. Our approach creates a flow of content between online and offline platform ecosystems where platform innovation, distribution surfaces, creators, and culture work in sync to make content both easier to discover and more rewarding to engage with.



For Saali Mohabbat, we orchestrated high impact connected TV visibility, creator-driven storytelling, and real-world spike moments that carried the content emotion beyond the screen. This big idea led integration helped build curiosity and sustained engagement at scale delivering millions of meaningful reach moments and a launch experience that felt immersive, and unmistakably ZEE5.”

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer, Ferns N Petals said: “At FNP, we believe the strongest collaborations come from emotion, not marketing briefs. Saali Mohabbat gave us a character whose love for plants felt honest and deeply human. Bringing that into our everyday gifting experiences allowed us to extend Smita’s world beyond the screen—turning each delivery into a small, heartfelt invitation to discover her story on ZEE5”

Saali Mohabbat is a ZEE5 Original how-dunnit thriller starring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu and Anurag Kashyap, and marks the directorial debut of Tisca Chopra. The film premiered exclusively on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025.