ZEE5 unveils new brand identity and language-first content strategy

ZEE5 has announced a new brand identity and a strategic repositioning of its platform. This initiative reaffirms ZEE5's status as an Indian-origin content platform, focusing on 'Apni Bhasha, Apni Kahaniyan' (multiple languages, infinite stories). The shift emphasises culturally authentic narratives, language-driven personalisation, and technological integration.

The relaunch includes a revised visual identity, an updated product experience, and new language-specific subscription plans. This strategic adjustment is based on three core elements: content, user experience, and pricing affordability, designed to meet evolving digital demand in India. ZEE5's content strategy for languages will involve producing locally relevant stories, including those inspired by folklore, real-life figures, and regional narratives. Each language content vertical will be structured independently to ensure authenticity and scale.

Pricing for the new language plans will begin at ₹120 per month. A Hindi pack, which includes Punjabi and Bhojpuri content, will be available at ₹220 per month. An All-Access pack is priced at ₹320 per month, with annual subscription options for all plans. The platform aims to add over 130 new content titles in FY26, encompassing originals, movies, non-fiction, and live content across various languages.

To enhance user engagement, the platform has incorporated intuitive design and AI-driven personalisation, to provide tailored content recommendations across various Indian demographics. By utilising data-driven insights, ZEE5 intends to offer a more streamlined user experience, facilitating access to personalised content and high-quality streaming across devices.

Amit Goenka, president, digital businesses and platforms, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, stated, "Our new brand identity marks a pivotal step in our journey to become a deeply personalised, language-first platform that mirrors the diversity of Indian audiences. Our strategic focus is clear - strengthen our footprint across India and global markets, deepen engagement through culturally relevant storytelling, and continue building a tech-enabled, scalable platform that’s personalized and intuitive. It’s a cultural shift in how consumers discover, connect with, and consume Indian entertainment globally."

Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, added, "Our brand campaign with the tagline 'Apni Bhasha. Apni Kahaniyan' is rooted in the idea that language is belonging, a celebration of a deeply personal emotion. A story told in your language feels like it’s lived in and not just watched. Going across 7 languages, this multi-lingual campaign is designed to resonate with large and small towns alike, including tier-2, tier-3 cities as well as with global audiences. Rooted in our language-first content strategy and hyper-local personalisation, this campaign brings to life ZEE5’s belief that in your language, stories are endless."

Raghavendra Hunsur, chief content officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, further commented, "At ZEE5, we’ve always believed that powerful storytelling begins with deep cultural insight. We’re deeply committed to serving audiences that have historically been underserved. By leaning into their realities, their languages, and their everyday stories, we’re expanding not just what we create-but who we create it for. Whether it’s long-form originals, short-form bites, or experimental formats, our goal is to delight viewers on their terms. This isn’t just a content strategy-with our language packs rollout, we are placing language at the centre of discovery, access, and engagement."

The platform aims to solidify its role as a destination for diverse, multilingual content that appeals to audiences in India and internationally.