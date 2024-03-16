ZEE Entertainment shareholders approve appoint of independent directors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The shareholders have duly passed resolutions for the appointment of Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti as Independent Directors.
The shareholders of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) have duly passed the resolutions for the appointment of Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Mr. Shishir Babubhai Desai and Mr. Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti as Independent Directors; for the first term of three years with requisite majority through a Postal Ballot process.
This outcome of the remote e-voting process concluded on 15th March 2024, reflects the shareholders' confidence in the Board of the Company. The voting results are disclosed by the Company on www.bseindia.com and will also be available on the website of the Company at www.zee.com and on the website of National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.com.