ZEEL shareholders approve Puneet Goenka's re-appointment as Director

Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approved all eight resolutions in its 40th Annual General Meeting.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) concluded its 40th Annual General Meeting amidst the presence of the company’s shareholders. All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved during the meeting.
The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the AGM with the required majority. It also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company. The board also agreed to appoint Adesh Kumar Gupta as a Director.
The meeting was attended by the members of the Board - R. Gopalan, Chairman; Adesh Kumar Gupta, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director; Alicia Yi, Independent Director; Piyush Pandey, Independent Director; Vivek Mehra, Independent Director and Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
R. Gopalan, in his address to the shareholders said, “Under the able leadership of its MD & CEO, Punit Goenka, the Company continues to deliver on its promise to transform entertainment for its consumers. I remain confident that our strategies will endear present, and excite future consumers, positioning ZEE as a formidable player in the global media and entertainment industry.”