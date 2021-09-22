ZEEL-Sony proposed merger; Punit Goenka to remain MD & CEO, Sony to hold majority after infusion

ZEEL & SPNI have entered into a non-binding term sheet to combine both companies' linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The term sheet provides an exclusive period of 90 days during which ZEEL and SPNI will conduct mutual diligence and finalise definitive agreement(s). The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India. As part of the transaction, Mr. Punit Goenka will continue to be the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity. Further, certain non-compete arrangements will be agreed upon between the promoters of ZEEL and the promoters of SPNI.



According to the term sheet, the promoter family is free to increase its shareholding from the current - 4 per cent to up to 20 per cet, in a manner that is in accordance with applicable law. Majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity will be nominated by Sony Group. It is anticipated that the final transaction would be subject to completion of customary due diligence and execution of definitive agreements and required corporate, regulatory and thirdparty approvals, including the votes of ZEEL's shareholders.