ZEEL spends ₹176 crore on merger costs amid Sony merger delays : ET

To effectively carry out the merger activities, ZEEL has set up a Special Merger Implementation Committee. This committee, as of March 31, 2023, consists of Adesh Kumar Gupta (director), Punit Goenka (managing director & CEO), Mukund Galgali (chief, cCommercial & strategic initiatives), and Vikas Somani (head - M&A and business development). The committee has been given the authority to appoint consultants, auditors, valuers, or lawyers, and to empower employees or representatives as needed for the successful execution of the merger with Bangla Entertainment and Sony India. This merger involves the respective shareholders and creditors.