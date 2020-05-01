ZEE’s iconic talent show SaReGaMaPa powers Facebook’s #SocialForGood Live-athon’s fundraising efforts

Speaking on this partnership, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “SaReGaMaPa, India’s own homegrown and most loved music talent show celebrates its silver jubilee on May1st, 2020. Having served as an extraordinary platform opening up opportunities for countless singers, SaReGaMaPa holds a special place in every Indian’s heart and has created quite a few the music icons across the many bharats. What better way to mark this glorious occasion and take this legacy forward than standing with the nation to rise above this tough time. With some of the best music talent across the country choosing to be on this platform, SaReGaMaPa managed to attract a massive follower base reaching over 760 Mn TV audiences and over 1.2 Bn Reach on social, in 2019. Music has the power to touch hearts, strike the right chords and give strength to people during the toughest of times. We are delighted to be partnering with Facebook on this timely initiative to raise funds and help the larger community around the country. With this Live-athon, we want to harness the convergence of a platform such as Facebook and a flagship and much celebrated property, SaReGaMaPa for the greater good and urge people to donate with all their hearts.”