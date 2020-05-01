ZEE’s iconic talent show SaReGaMaPa powers Facebook’s #SocialForGood Live-athon’s fundraising efforts

With the outbreak of the pandemic, our collective human experience has been drastically impacted. In difficult times, music has known to act as a healer, playing an indispensable role by providing relaxation and calm and soothing people. Recognising the invincible power of music, ZEE has associated with Facebook’s #SocialForGood Live-athon – a mega event that comprises 2.5 hours of specially curated non-stop LIVE content, by bringing the might of its legacy show SaReGaMaPa and raise funds for COVID relief.
SaReGaMaPa is a show that has been instrumental in bringing music closer to people’s homes and has introduced the country to some of the most renowned names in music today. By joining Facebook’s initiative, the aim will be to support those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India. 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards this cause.
The #SocialForGood Live-a-thon will go live on 1st May at 4 pm on Zee TV’s Facebook page featuring headliners from SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs and legacy artists from different regions. The mega-musical multi-lingual event will be completely shot by the artists from their homes and will go live from across eight channels of ZEE, in the form of a relay to ensure maximum reach. The most loved names across the regions – Jay Bhanushali for Zee TV, Anushree for Zee Kannada, Joy Sarkar for Zee Bangla, Archana for Zee Tamil, Arun for Zee Keralam, Sravana Bhargavi & Hemachandra for Zee Telugu, Sritam Das for Zee Sarthak & Priyesh Sinha for Big Ganga will stitch the narrative, tossing between performers and special moments from the show. The baton will be carried forward by Big Ganga and similarly each of the 8 channels will go live one-by-one during the event that could last over 2.5 hours, while being shared further by rest of the ZEE portfolio channels.
Speaking on this partnership, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “SaReGaMaPa, India’s own homegrown and most loved music talent show celebrates its silver jubilee on May1st, 2020. Having served as an extraordinary platform opening up opportunities for countless singers, SaReGaMaPa holds a special place in every Indian’s heart and has created quite a few the music icons across the many bharats. What better way to mark this glorious occasion and take this legacy forward than standing with the nation to rise above this tough time. With some of the best music talent across the country choosing to be on this platform, SaReGaMaPa managed to attract a massive follower base reaching over 760 Mn TV audiences and over 1.2 Bn Reach on social, in 2019. Music has the power to touch hearts, strike the right chords and give strength to people during the toughest of times. We are delighted to be partnering with Facebook on this timely initiative to raise funds and help the larger community around the country. With this Live-athon, we want to harness the convergence of a platform such as Facebook and a flagship and much celebrated property, SaReGaMaPa for the greater good and urge people to donate with all their hearts.”
Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “There are very few shows in India which can boast of the same stature as SaReGaMaPa. For over two decades, the show has become the launchpad for many talented singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Kamal Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Kunal Ganjawala to name a few. The success is also evident in our brand partnerships where many brands like Hero Honda, Idea, Amul have partnered us for multiple seasons and their brand name becoming synonymous with the show itself. SaReGaMaPa’s 25 years celebration is a true representation of our philosophy of extraordinary together. It’s a great opportunity for brands to partner with the No.1 network of the nation to come together to inspire people to contribute to this cause. We are also taking it a notch higher by partnering with Facebook where we are doing first of a kind SaReGaMaPa Live-athon. The property has always held a special place in the consumers mind and we wish to strengthen this position further by unleashing a wave of positivity & hope through music in these challenging times.”
Speaking on the occasion, Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India said, “We are happy that SaReGaMaPa is celebrating its milestone, by joining Facebook’s Social for Good Live-athon, an initiative wherein creators, celebrities and publishers are coming together in support of 70+ charities in times of Covid, and raise funds to help those who have been affected by the pandemic.”
This Live-athon will enable the audience to relive the magical journey of SaReGaMaPa while also contributing towards the cause and making a difference. Viewers watching the livestream can make donations using the Facebook donate button as they tune into special performances and a walk down memory lane with over 50+ singers & legacy SaReGaMaPa artists. This musical celebration will culminate with a mega 25-hour event celebrating the silver jubilee of SaReGaMaPa across ZEE on 16th and 17th May 2020.