Zee’s Q4 domestic ad revenue down 10% YoY, subscription revenue down 1%

Zee Enterprise has reported a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 10% in domestic ad revenue for the three months ended March. The ad revenue stood at Rs 963 crore, impacted by FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in ad spending.
The company has also reported a 1% YoY decrease in subscription revenue, with growth in ZEE5 offset by decline in linear TV subscription.
Other sales and services revenue was down 25% YoY, but up 71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), owing to the new launches.
Zee’s EBITDA declined 70% YoY to Rs 152 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 505 crore for the same period of last year. EBITDA margins plummeted noticeably to 7.2% from 21.8% for the quarter, due to increase in csots across ZEE5, movies and sports.
For ZEE5, revenues stood at Rs 220 crore, higher by 36% YoY. The OTT platform also registered 113.5 million monthly active users, while daily active users stood at 11.1 million for the quarter.