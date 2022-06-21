Zing announces Hallyu Time, releases a line-up of Korean Fiction Shows in Hindi for its young audience

The Korean or Hallyu wave has soaked millennials and Gen-Z in its charm worldwide. Unique storytelling, amazing soundtracks, exploration of a fascinating range of genres, appealing presentation, and notable performances, all together makes Korean Dramas admirable. Closer home the scene is equally inclined towards this pop culture too, and Zing, India’s leading youth entertainment channel, has capitalised on this phenomenon. Staying true to their motto, ‘Apni Vibe, Apni Tribe’. The channel takes a huge leap forward in celebrating the youth by introducing a special segment for K-Dramas called the ‘Hallyu Time’, from 6 pm to 7 pm on weekdays. The platform has an enviable ensemble of fascinating Korean fiction shows, specially curated for the youth. This collection of dramas will get updated from time to time as per the viewers’ demand. And, Zing is the only Indian channel to bring all these popular K-Dramas in Hindi.