Zing introduces ‘Snaackz’, a short-format video for Gen-Z audience

With Snaackz, Zing will cover topics like love, fashion and culture- featuring up-and-coming content creators.
Zing, a youth entertainment channel, is set to launch Snaackz, a short-format video property tailored exclusively to the ever-evolving content preferences of the generation.
Gen-Z do not shy away from expressing and embracing their life choices. They also take immense pride in being vocal about their stance on prioritising mental health, navigating the complexities of modern-day love, and dealing with the ups and downs of their dating life. With Snaackz, Zing will prove its commitment to staying abreast with Gen-Z trends.
Snaackz will discuss topics that are crucial for Gen-Z’s life such as love, fashion, and culture. These videos will feature up-and-coming content creators who are experts in their respective domains. With Love with Kuvelu Tetseo, who hails from Nagaland, will cover all Korean things which includes their culture and lifestyle.
You & I with Ekta Khurana will delve into challenges faced by Gen-Z and help them navigate through the modern-day dating scene by providing tips, tricks, and love hacks. Closet with Jumni Kamki will create fun and engaging content in the fashion space and dissecting the latest fashion trends for our audiences.
These content creators will help the channel strengthen its connection with Gen-Z through Snaackz.
Reflecting on the launch of Snaackz, Vishnu Shankar, business cluster head & TV and music channels, shared, “As an extension of our consumer-centricity, we have created Snaackz- a short format video property spanning relevant topics like love, fashion, and Korean culture. As the go-to platform of Gen-Z, we are delighted to bring on-board extraordinary content creators to showcase their talent and continue to cater to the evolving content consumption needs of our audience.”