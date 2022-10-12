Zulfiqar Khan's friends and family appeal to authorities to find him

The ex-ALTBalaji COO has been missing for more than 75 days.
It has been 75 days since Zulfiqar Khan went missing. Members of the media fraternity took to social media to appeal to the Kenyan government for Khan's safe return.
Some of these appeals came from names like India Today journalist Shiv Aroor, House of Cheer founder and former Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak, ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey, businessman/actor Suhel Seth, among others.
Some appeals were made to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and speed up the investigation process.
Khan's last online activity was a July 21 Instagram post - in which he shared photos and videos of his trip to Masai Mara National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. Until recently, he worked for ALTBalaji as the group COO.
News reports state that he was abducted in mid-July from the Ole Sereni area, where he was last seen with his friend Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and their driver Nicodemus Mwania.
Khan spent almost two decades in the media industry and has experience across areas of strategy, sales, revenue and content creation. In the past, he has worked with media houses like Eros Now and Star India, and is a graduate of Hansraj College in Delhi.