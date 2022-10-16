Zulfiqar Khan's friends and family start petition to bring him home

So far, the petition has 4,371 signatures.
As the search for missing media veteran Zulfiqar Khan continues, Rajiv Dubey - a long-time Dabur employee, has started a Change.org petition, addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petition has 4,371 signatures at the time of writing this article.
The petition outlines the events after Khan's disappearance - highlighting the fact that it has been almost 90 days since Khan was last reported missing and his whereabouts remain unknown.
The petition adds that the Kenyan police have been asked by the country's High Court to produce Khan, but the police do not know where he is. It mentions that there are reports in Kenyan media that Khan was wrongly picked up, being mistaken for a 'cybersecurity expert'.
Dubey highlights in his petition that the Indian High Commission has been in touch with Kenyan authorities. Dubey also spoke in detail about Khan's career, his hobbies and even about his trip to Masai Mara in Kenya - where Khan was reportedly abducted from.
Dubey remembers Khan as being a keen sportsman, a foodie, an avid traveller, climber and explorer. Dubey describes Khan as a passionate traveller who doesn't merely travel to a place or country as a tourist - but spends weeks at a stretch exploring the history and culture of the area.
According to Dubey, Khan's trip to Kenya was the result of his nature as an explorer. He adds that according to conversations with friends, Khan mentioned that he was returning on July-24th but planned to be back in Kenya by the end of the year to witness the Great Migration across the Mara River.
Khan has a wealth of experience in the media industry and has worked across a series of areas such as strategy, sales, revenue and content creation. His last stint was as the COO of Balaji Telefilms and before that, he was managing director, India at HOOQ, a startup. In the past, he has worked with media houses like Eros Now and Star India, and is a graduate of Hansraj College in Delhi.
You can sign Dubey's petition here.