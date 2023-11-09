2 kg of extra baggage allowance and free personalisation; IndiGo’s luggage collab with Mokobara has its perks

However, like all the good things in life, conditions apply here as well.
Wanderlust tastes sweeter when your
flight ticket luggage grants you 2 kg of extra baggage space. How?
It is all thanks to IndigGo’s collaboration with travel brand Mokobara for the former’s very own luggage set – one for the cabin, and the other for the check-in.
Called the Moko 6E luggage (6E is the airline code for IndiGo flights), they are bathed in the airline’s classic blue colour and start at Rs 9,999.
Not only do the luggage sets grant you a 2kg extra baggage allowance every time you catch a domestic IndiGo flight (valid for one year from the date of purchase), you can also personalise the luggage with their engraving free of cost.
Customers get a six-year warranty on the Moko 6E luggage.