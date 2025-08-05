21N78E acquires Postcard Media

21N78E, a specialised agency focused on building ecosystem-led brand solutions, has formally announced the acquisition of Postcard Media, a creative agency with established expertise in corporate and internal communication. The teams have been working in tandem over the past eight months, integrating across skills, processes, and operations to build a unified, future-ready offering.

In addition to its agency services, 21N78E is actively investing in building its own product ecosystem through what it calls an "Innovative Idea Stack"—a suite of proprietary tools, platforms, and IPs designed to shape the future of content creation, marketing automation, and ecosystem integration.

Sudhir Nair, founder & CEO, 21N78E, commented — "This acquisition is a strategic partnership, built not just on shared values but also complementary strengths. At 21N78E, every acquisition is viewed as a partnership—one that respects the legacy, culture, and value painstakingly built by its founders. Postcard Media’s focus on corporate and internal communication aligns perfectly with our belief that brands must communicate consistently across every ecosystem they touch. Our idea stack and product roadmap will give them the tools to scale faster, smarter, and more efficiently."

Aditi Mokashi, founder & CEO, Postcard Media, added — "Postcard Media has always prioritised clarity, craft, and connection in communication. What this partnership brings us is the strategic depth, data capabilities, and tech acceleration we need to grow without compromising on quality or agility. The last eight months have shown us what’s possible when purpose meets capability—and we’re excited for the journey ahead."

The merged entity will operate under the 21N78E umbrella, with Postcard Media retaining its brand identity and continuing to deliver communication and content-led mandates. The combined organisation will offer a full-spectrum solution encompassing strategic communications, storytelling, digital marketing, analytics, technology, and IP-driven innovation - enabling brands to adapt, engage, and grow in today’s complex and evolving business landscape.