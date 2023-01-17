34% Indians choose brands based on social media influencers' suggestions: iCubesWire Survey

Survey was conducted pan India among 1,455 respondents in the month of December.

“The rise of social media has changed the way people and businesses interact. People's means of communication, which used to be limited to people they knew personally, have now expanded to include people all over the world. Traditional marketing techniques are being rapidly replaced by modern offerings such as reels, blogs, vlogs, and live streaming via digital media platforms. Influencer marketing has definitely changed the way people think about modern marketing and is now a mainstay for all brands across industries, especially consumer centric products and services,” Sahil Chopra, CEO, iCubesWire, said.