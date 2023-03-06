37% spend more than 1 hour on OTT -Axis My India March CSI Survey

Key findings on the five indices

Expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, healthy food has surged for 35% of the families. This reflects an increase in consumption by 2% from last month. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, has a net score value -24 this month.

Mobility has increased for 7% of the families, which reflects a decrease by 2% from last month. The overall mobility net indicator score, which was at +2 last month, is at zero this month.

Overall household spending has increased for 58% of families, decrease by 1% from last month. The net score, which was +52 last month has decreased by 1 to +51 this month.

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items has increased for 36% of the families, which reflects a dip by 4% from last month. The net score, which was at +29 last month, has decreased by 6 to +23 this month.