38 golds won at the first-ever afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards

A total of 95 metals were won at the debut edition of the Marketers' Excellence Awards. The jury included 16 members from across the industry. The complete jury list can be accessed here. The 95 metals were awarded across 39 categories. Of the total wins, there were 38 gold, 33 silver and 24 bronze metals.
This novel afaqs! initiative recognises the brilliant marketing efforts by the brands and their custodians. It puts the spotlight on marketing campaigns that have raised the bar and set new advertising standards.
The initiative also takes note of the campaigns created and executed during the COVID pandemic. Despite being stuck indoors, with limited access to human and tech resources, marketing companies managed to pull off some brilliant pieces of communication, proving that geography is history.
The awards included categories like Best Digital Brand Video, Best Interactive Piece of Content, Best Online Promotion, Best Brand Integration, Best Content Marketing Campaign, Best Brand Website, among many others.
WATConsult, Creativeland Digital Technologies and Times Network scored the most number of gold metals (four each).
WATConsult won gold metals for Best Digital Brand Video – single (Mental Healthcare Kit), Best Interactive Piece of Content, Best Online Promotion (Barista Call Out), and Best Use of Instagram (Nikon InstaBadge).
WATConsult also won the highest number of metals, with a total of 14 wins under its belt.
Creativeland Digital Technologies won gold metals for Best Branded Content Campaign (Step Forward with Center fresh Mints – A Women's day initiative), Best Online Integrated Campaign, Best Online Promotion, and Best Packaging (Mentos CompliMentos Campaign).
Times Network won gold metals for Best Digital Brand Video – Campaign (Act Now – A Mental Health Initiative), Best Short Form Video – 30 Seconds (PacMan says, Stay home. Stay safe), Best Use of Facebook (Ganesh Visarjan), and Best Social Media Design (#LiveTheNew).
Lodha Group won a gold metal for Best Brand Activation (Balakrishnan Balram).
Greenroomnow bagged a gold metal for Best Brand Integration (The Man Who Walked the Earth).
Gozoop bagged a gold metal for Best Brand Website (Dell Aarambh).
FCB Interface scooped a gold metal for Best Content Marketing Campaign (The Wipe Off).
Wirality Media won a gold metal for Best Content Marketing Campaign (Truecaller – Call Reason).
Network18 scooped two gold metals for Best Corporate/Brand Identity (15th IBLA), and Best Use of Social Media for CSR (Button Dabao Desh Banao).
Motivator landed a couple of gold metals for Best CSR Campaign (Muskaan), and Best Product Launch Campaign (Himalaya Pure Hands – Namaste Campaign).
Full House Entertainment landed a couple of gold metals for Best Digital Brand Video, and Best Viral Video (#BappachiMushakSena).
VMLY&R won gold metals for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign, Best Use of User Generated Content, and Best Use of Viral Marketing (Parachute #ChampiBeats).
Britannia grabbed a gold metal for Best Long Form Video – 30+ Seconds (Britannia Milk Bikis – 40 years campaign). Britannia Good Day grabbed a gold metal for Subjective/Topical Projects (Thank You India ke Khushibaaz).
Duroflex won a gold metal for Best Physical Space/Store Design (Duroflex Experience Centre).
Slingshot Creations grabbed a gold metal for Best Promo Long Form – 30 seconds and over (Bigg Boss Tamil Promo).
Social Panga landed two gold metals for Best SEO/SEM Campaign (Tata Health), and Best Use of Social Media Marketing (Manipal Health Enterprises).
White Rivers Media Solutions landed a gold metal for Best Social Media Campaign (Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon).
3 Minds Digital won a gold metal for Best UI/UX Website (A Distinct New UI/UX Take for an E-Commerce Website).
The Information Company (TIC) scooped a gold metal for Best UI/UX Website (Vikhroli Cucina).
Grapes Digital won a gold metal for Best Use of Social Media Marketing (Making juzt jelly more than just a jelly).
AdLift landed a gold metal for Best Use of Social Media Marketing (PayU by AdLift).
Ayruz Data Marketing grabbed a gold metal for Best Use of Technology (Dynamic QR Codes for Consumer Engagement).