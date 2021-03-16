4 in 10 urban Indians felt lonely, friendless at most times during COVID: Ipsos

“(COVID-induced) lockdowns and restrictions put the brakes on socialising and people to people close interactions. This made people experience a new kind of loneliness, turning them into forced reclusiveness, which many had to deal with in different ways,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

“Digital connectivity and new hobbies made many re-access happiness, and people found their own ways of staying motivated. Like some were glued to social media and OTT for entertainment. While some took solace in close family bonding, with everyone homebound,” added Adarkar.