44% consumers think their income in next 6 months will be lower than pre-COVID levels: BCG report

As per the latest survey, 44% of the consumers think their income in the next six months will be lower than pre-COVID levels – significantly lower than 57% in the last round conducted over May 18-23. Similarly, the sentiment about spending is beginning to look better. The latest round had 42% consumers expecting their spends over the next six months to be lower, as compared to 53% in the last round.

There is also a pick up in routine activities, with 53% consumers stating that they have been going out to work, and 66% consumers saying that they have been visiting friends in the latest round, as against 15% and 10% respectively in the last round. The majority of the consumers, however, say that the frequency of most of these activities is still not at the pre-COVID levels.