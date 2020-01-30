46% of Indian MSMEs see a positive economic outlook: Kantar Report

Talking about the study, Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, executive vice president, Insights Division, Kantar states, “It is interesting to view the Economic outlook through MSMEs' lens. This segment of the business is often considered the barometer of economic revival and the first impact of a change in the economy often shows up in these outfits. Given the relatively low mood of the economy currently, the MSMEs are maintaining a relatively strong and positive front in terms of their economic outlook for 2020.”