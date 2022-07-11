49 gold metals won at the second edition of afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards

131 metals, including 49 gold, 46 silver and 36 bronze, were awarded across 45 categories.
This novel afaqs! initiative recognises the brilliant marketing efforts by brands. It puts the spotlight on marketing campaigns that have raised the bar and set new advertising standards.
The awards included categories like Best Digital Brand Video, Best Interactive Piece of Content, Best Brand Integration, Best Content Marketing Campaign, Best Brand Website, among others.
&TV scored the most metals (eight). It won a gold metal each for Best Branded Campaign on TV (Mauka-E-Vardaat) and Most Innovative Use of Print (Baal Shiv).
Fantasy Akhada won five gold metals for Best Use of Viral Marketing, Best Viral Video, Best Long Form Video (more than 30 seconds), Best Content Marketing Campaign and Best TV Ad (Campaign) for Apharan #KhelTumharaAkhadaHumara.
Breezer won a gold metal in Best Influencer Marketing Campaign for Breezer Vivid Shuffle.
Spotify India won a gold metal in Best Use of User Generated Content for Dil Filmy Toh Suno Filmy.
Mahindra bagged two gold metals for Best Use of Viral Marketing and Best Product Launch Campaign (Furio 7 Double Guarantee).
Franklin Templeton bagged a gold metal for Best Use of Instagram (#TheELSSMeowment).
Mentos scooped a gold metal for Best Use of Social Media Marketing (Say Hello 2021).
ITC won a gold metal for Best Use of Social Media for CSR (Basket of Care).
Zepto scooped a gold metal for Best Short Form Video (30 seconds) for Match Day Munchies.
LEAD landed a gold metal for Best Digital Brand Video (Single) for Out Of Syllabus.
Prega News landed a gold metal for Best Digital Brand Video (Campaign) for She Can Carry Both.
Pepsi won a couple of gold metals for Best Online Integrated Campaign, Best Content Marketing Campaign and Best Topical Campaign (Pepsi Says, ‘Bella Ciao’ to Money Heist).
Fortune Edible Oils and Foods (SEO-SEM Campaign 2022), Max Life Insurance (Max Life Insurance by AdLift) and HDFC Securities (Online Lead Generation for HDFC Securities) grabbed a gold metal each for Best SEO/SEM Campaign.
Bacardi landed a gold metal each for Best Use of Technology and Best Interactive Content (Casa Bacardi).
JK Cement won a gold metal for Best Use of VR (#AndarSeSundar).
Happier grabbed a gold metal for Best Social Media Design (Happier).
The Wedding Poetry landed a gold metal in Best Brand Website and Kanakia for Best Corporate Website.
Korcomptenz won a gold metal for Best Corporate Brand Identity (#FocusOnYou).
Wellbeing Nutrition scooped a gold metal for Best Packaging (Melts).
Plumhq won a gold metal each for Best UI/UX Website and Best UI/UX App (Brucira).
Center Fresh landed a gold metal for Best Branded Content Campaign (Fresh Breath Day - 2021).
ONLY grabbed a gold metal for Best Content Marketing Launch (ONLY).