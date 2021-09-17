"56% Gen Z believe that life will go back to normal after COVID-19": MTV Youth Study 2021

1. AGLA CHAPTER: SIDE-HUSTLE

· 21 per cent of Gen Z feel it is the most important thing in life to follow their passions instead of having a stable job, trending up exponentially from 9 per cent in 2016.

· With side-hustle gaining more importance in Gen Zers lives, 70 per cent felt side-hustles are the real shot to fame and success and 69 per cent felt they would want to earn from their hobbies.