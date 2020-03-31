56 per cent of consumers want more control over their data: GroupM's new research

The research keeps 'trust' as the central theme and seeks insights for marketers about consumer attitudes towards digital marketing.
GroupM, the media investment group of WPP has released new research titled ‘Consumer Trust in Digital Marketing’.
This research is part of GroupM’s “Consumer Eye: Marketing Technology” thought leadership initiative which explores emerging media-related technologies from the perspective of customers.
Using its LIVE Panel recontact capability, the media group conducted an online survey among 13,900 middle-to upper-income consumers between 18 to 49 years of age in 23 countries from July to September 2019. The sample size for India was 600.
The paper provides a perspective on three questions with ‘trust’ as the central theme:
1. What makes some brands more successful than others in digital marketing?
2. Why are some brands deserted in favour of alternatives?
3. How can we build a responsible digital marketing ecosystem?
On consumer trust, GroupM focused on three areas of consumers' trust in digital marketing. The report said:
1. First, we illustrate how brands are impacted by the digital environments in which they appear, and how we can implement the right frameworks, partners and technology to leverage the platforms and publishers best suited for them.
2. Second, we highlight the breadth of concerns over data privacy and the organizational, technical and regulatory solutions to build trust in a world that offers consumers control.
3. Last, we show how fatigue with digital advertising requires us to better leverage direct relationships with consumers and influencers, while still applying strategic and tactical rigour.
Some of the important learnings from the report include:
1. On average, two times more consumers say TV ads provide a more positive impression of brands than common digital formats.
2. 6 in 10 consumers say they are less inclined to use a product if their data is used for any purpose.
3. 56 per cent of consumers want more control over their data.
4. 64 per cent of consumers would have a negative opinion of a brand next to inappropriate content.
You can read the entire report here: