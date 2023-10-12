66% of Indians to tap into savings and prioritise discounts for festive shopping reveals ShareChat & Moj report

The report predicts that Indians will significantly increase their spending this year during festivities. 47% of Indians are expected to spend more than ₹ 10,000 on festive purchases, which is about 2.5 times more than last year. Of the people spending a minimum of ₹ 10,000, 48% will spend ₹ 20,000 or more. This year, home improvement has made a strong entry into the top three product categories that Indians are likely to spend on, alongside clothing and mobile phones. 66% of Indians will use their savings to make these purchases. Discounts will drive a large percentage of consumers to choose brands and products, with 59% of people prioritising the offers, especially for consumers in the age group of 26 to 35.