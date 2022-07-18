68% of surveyed consumers changed their brand impression after having an online conversation with it: Twitter and Publicis Media research

The research study was on the impact of online brand conversation on a consumer’s decision-making and sales.
New research from Twitter and Publicis Media has revealed that 68% of the 9600 consumers surveyed changed their impression of a brand after experiencing a conversation with it.
Conducted on six platforms across the US, UK, India, and Mexico, the research study tried to understand how brand conversations on social impact consumer decision-making and sales.
Some of the revelations include:
92% of people surveyed actively seek out comments about brands, products, or services on social media.
More than half of shoppers consider brand conversation on social more or as impactful as traditional reviews.
71% of people surveyed felt they are more likely to consider brand conversations before a purchase journey begins.
While the data shows the influence of brand conversation is high before or early in a purchase journey, it decays over time - meaning always-on engagement is key and can even kick-start buying decisions.
86% of “very positive” conversations are considered memorable by respondents, whereas only 49% of “very negative” conversations are considered memorable.
3 in 4 brand conversations result in more positive brand sentiment.
60% of purchasers who recalled a conversation on Twitter said it made them much more likely to consider the product they bought.
Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, Publicis Media Services India said, “In a world where interaction, opinion and communication are vital, this is the reason social media platforms are still seeing growth and can influence and shape consumer views and decisions."
You can read more about this study on Twitter's blog.