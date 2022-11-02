69% prefer to watch the current T20 World Cup on TV- Axis My India November CSI Survey

On topics of current national interest:

According to Axis My India’s CSI Survey, 61% access the internet daily. With an intent to understand consumers’ internet usage behaviour, the survey further discovered that 29% have used the internet in the last one month to surf through social networking applications (Facebook, Twitter, etc.). 23% each have used the internet as a means of ‘chatting’ (WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram etc.) and for watching/downloading online videos. In addition, only 8% have used the internet for ‘video calling’ through WhatsApp, Facetime, and Instagram.

52% aware that India has recently launched 5G Tech. The survey further revealed 24% of them plans to switch to 5G Phones while 7% have already purchased.

In an attempt to understand consumer perception around cricket and its varied tournaments, this month’s CSI report found out that 32% believes that the relevancy of cricket as a sport continues inspite of the quantum of matches being aired. 27% are excited to watch all the matches of the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup. In addition another 28% will watch only matches where India is involved & key matches like Semi Final/Final. 69% will prefer to watch the matches on television screens while 28% will watch it on their phone. 6% will watch it on OTT.

Further deep-diving into Mobile phone preferences, the survey found out that 15% considers RAM as the most prominent feature while buying it while 14% each consider the brand and the price of the device as important parameters. Camera quality reported to be an important concern for 11%

86% of households prefer to get their daily groceries from nearby "kirana stores," while only 2% use internet apps to do so. Amongst online apps, 17% of the consumers use Amazon for grocery shopping, while 15% utilise Flipkart. 8% of people favour Jio Mart

Deep-diving into the sentiment of festivities, the survey discovered that 29% of consumers are planning to shop more or have shopped more in this festive season. 37% preferred to buy more clothes during "sales season" while 23% and 14% preferred to buy groceries and food respectively. Only 6% preferred to buy electronic appliances.