7 minutes or a free crispy chicken; KFC India’s newest offering focuses on speed for a restaurant or takeaway orders

The ‘Express Pick-up’ from KFC might be the biggest sign of QSRs focusing on speed to overtake rivals.
KFC India has said it will make your order ready in seven minutes from the moment you place it. If it cannot, there’s a free piece of KFC Hot & Crispy chicken coming your way. Called Express Pick-up, the offer is applicable at KFC restaurants and when you use the app/website to place a take-away order.
Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said, “We firmly believe that absolutely nothing should get in way of your favourite KFC bucket and you, not even the waiting time for your order. Our 7-minutes Express Pick-up service is all about offering great taste in a speedy manner. Making the brand and our offerings more accessible to our customers, while ensuring the signature KFC taste, has always been our priority.”
“With innovative channels as KFC To Your Car/Bike and strengthening present channels with Contactless service in Delivery or Dine-in, Express Pick-up promises a new, delightful, and express experience for our customers. Hold on to those KFC-ravings then, just for 7-minutes!”
This focus on speed is not something new. While Domino’s is renowned for its ‘30 Minutes or Free’ offering, it, as per Economic Times in October ‘21, has reduced delivery time to 20 minutes. No free stuff here.