70% car buyers say VR videos would convince them to buy without test drive: Google Kantar report

Internet is an indispensable research source

● Over 90 per cent of the buyers research online (95 per cent of new car buyers, 94 per cent of used car buyers and 90 per cent of two-wheeler buyers).

● Over 90 per cent of new and used car buyers, and 81 per cent two-wheeler buyers rely on search engines to read vehicle reviews and get access to information on aggregators websites.

● With online video growth in the country, YouTube has emerged as a critical platform for buyers to find independent and credible videos that solve their queries.

(Ninety-five per cent of new car buyers, 89 per cent of used car buyers, 87 per cent of used car sellers and 90 per cent of two-wheeler buyers.)