78% consumers plan to shop from retail stores near home this festive season - Axis My India October CSI Survey

Key findings:

Overall household spending has increased for 58% of families which reflects a decrease by 3% points from last month. The net score which was +53 last month has decreased by -4 to +49 this month

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items has increased for 44% of the families which is a decrease by 2% points from last month. The net score which was at +29 last month has decreased by -3 to +26 this month

Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, Car, and Refrigerator has increased for 9% of families which reflects an increase by 2% points from last month. The net score which was at +2 last month has improved to +3 this month. This marks heightened consumer sentiment towards the festivities.

Health and fitness continue to remain important for consumers amidst the festive season wherein expenses towards health-related items have increased for 37% of the families. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, has a net score value of -22, net score increase by +1, as compared to last month.

Consumption of media remains the same as the last two month at 19%. The overall, net score, which was at -1 last month, is at -3 this same.

Mobility has increased for 6% of the families, which reflects a decrease by 1% point from last month. The overall mobility net indicator score which was at 0%, last month, has reported -3 this month. On topics of current national interest:

According to Axis My India Consumer Sentiment Index Survey, 21% of consumers plan to spend more this festive season as compared to last year. This sentiment has improved by 1% point from last month.

81% said that shopping for family will contribute as a ‘major’ expense this festive season. 7% aid that their major expenses will be parked towards investments.

In an attempt to understand the key areas where consumers are expected to spend this Diwali/Dusshera, the survey discovered that 44% plans to spend on apparels, while 8% each plan to spend on Mobile phones and white goods (such as AC, Washing Machine, Refrigerators).

In terms of big-ticket items, purse strings are still tight as only 6% of consumers plan to spend on jewellery, 5% plans to spend on 2-wheeler, 3% plans to spend on four-wheeler and 1% to spend on tractor/commercial vehicle. Also, only 2% plan to spend on home/plot/or a commercial property.

The survey further revealed that a majority of 78% plans to shop from local physical retail stores near their home and 14% plans to shop from E-commerce sites like Amazon/Flipkart this festive season.